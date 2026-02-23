Frankie O’Connell keynote speaker at MTU aviation night event in Cork on Wednesday

Runs from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday 26 February.

Munster Technological University is to hold its annual Aviation Night took place at the Bishopstown Campus in Cork on 26 February 2026 from 17:30 to 20:00.

The event brings together aspiring pilots students and aviation enthusiasts for insights into training pathways and careers across the industry.

MTU’s aviation team will be joined by partners from the Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), who will outline professional pilot training options and industry demand. The keynote speaker for the evening is Frankie O’Connell.

John “Frankie” O’Connell is currently serving as a Reader in Air Transport Management at the University of Surrey. He is a licensed pilot and a certified IATA instructor who worked as an analyst for Boeing and as a lecturer for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in California.

He is widely recognised for his extensive international experience in global aviation management and strategy.

Before joining the University of Surrey, he spent 10 years as a senior lecturer at the Centre of Air Transport Management at Cranfield University. He has collaborated with over 60 airlines globally and provided training for aerospace giants such as Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

Latest Book: In 2025, he released a landmark textbook titled The Airline Industry, A Comprehensive Overview: Dynamic Trends and Transformations. He is donating all royalties from his latest book to the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a charity dedicated to preventing blindness.

His work extensively covers airline business models (notably Emirates), ancillary revenues, and the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector.

The event is open to the public and will run in person, with an online participation option for those unable to travel. More details and registration are available via Eventbrite