‘No guests will be evicted’ – Confusion over Dubai and Doha’s offer to pay hotel costs of stranded guests

Confusion has arisen over over Dubai and Doha’s offer to pay hotel costs of stranded guests. The offer applies when guests are unable to pay, and many found out about the offer through social media, rather tea any communication from the hotel.

Qatar joined the UAE in offering to pay the hotel bills of stranded passengers.

In Dubai, the Directive to hotels asks them contact the Details if guests are unable to pay: “In line with the directives of the Dubai Government to extend all necessary support and assistance to tourists affected by flight suspensions, postponements, or delays due to the current exceptional circumstances, we kindly request your cooperation in ensuring that hotel guests who were due to check out but are unable to do so as a result of these circumstances are offered the option to extend their stay under the same conditions as their initial booking.

“It is important that no guests are evicted under these circumstances.

“We would appreciate it if you could notify the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism at the earliest opportunity in case a guest is unable to cover the costs associated with an extension of his or her stay, providing the following details:

The guest’s initial length of stay

Details of any stay extensions

Whether accommodation costs are being covered by a third party, where applicable

Any challenges or concerns encountered

The circular stresses that no guests should be evicted under the circumstances and should be given the opportunity to extend their stay at the same rate as their initial booking.