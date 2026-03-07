NCL takes delivery of 21st ship Norwegian Luna ahead of repositioning voyage on March 10

Norwegian Cruise Line has taken delivery of its latest vessel, Norwegian Luna, marking a significant addition to the company’s fleet as the 21st ship overall and the second in the award-winning Prima Plus class.

The handover ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Marghera, Italy, following successful sea trials in the Adriatic Sea. This sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, introduced in 2025, measures approximately 156,000 gross tonnes and can accommodate around 3,550 passengers, featuring enhanced guest experiences, innovative attractions, and a focus on premium, flexible cruising.

Following the delivery, Norwegian Luna is set to depart from Civitavecchia (near Rome) on 10 March 2026 for a transatlantic repositioning voyage, arriving in Miami on 23 March 2026. The ship will make its grand debut in the United States at PortMiami, where it will undergo an official christening ceremony on 27 March 2026. It will then homeport in Miami year-round, offering a mix of three- and four-night Bahamas cruises alongside seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, visiting ports such as Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Great Stirrup Cay, Roatán, and Cozumel.

This delivery forms part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s broader fleet expansion strategy, positioning Norwegian Luna as a midpoint in ongoing orders that include larger vessels in the future. The addition underscores the line’s commitment to innovative travel and enhanced onboard offerings amid growing demand for Caribbean sailings.

Norwegian Cruise Line President Marc Kazlauskas shared “We are thrilled to welcome Norwegian Luna to our fleet and to welcome our first guests aboard next week.” He described the vessel as beautiful and designed to deliver the premium, experience-driven vacation that guests seek, praising the smooth delivery process and the craftsmanship from Fincantieri. The ship is already operational and ready for its inaugural embarkation shortly after handover.