Oireachtas Committee on Tourism told of short term rental fears

The Oireachtas Committee on Tourism has been told that Ireland’s proposed short-term rentals bill is unworkable and could devastate rural tourism.

Representatives from the Irish Self-Catering Federation argued that planning departments lack the capacity to handle the expected surge in applications, while the registration process with Fáilte Ireland, set to begin in May, remains unachievable.

The legislation offers a two-year window for obtaining planning permission and includes a grandfather clause for long-standing operators, but critics warn that 35,500 rental properties, including unique accommodations like shepherd huts, risk being permanently removed from the tourism market as they are unfit for long-term residential use.

Compliance with building regulations could cost up to €125,000 per property, creating an insurmountable barrier. Calls have been made for exemptions in tourist hotspots, rural areas, thatched houses, and heritage buildings, potentially through a new Tourist Accommodation Lets category. The Historic Houses of Ireland echoed concerns, noting that income from such rentals supports the maintenance of culturally important structures.

Booking.com highlighted the risk of compliant stock dropping due to the bill’s complexity, adversely affecting operators, travellers, and local economies, particularly as the summer season approaches.