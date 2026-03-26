Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Minister Peter Burke announces €933,250 in funding for festivals with new emphasis on food
Peter Burke Minister for Tourism
Peter Burke Minister for Tourism

Minister Peter Burke announces €933,250 in funding for festivals with new emphasis on food

0
By on Ireland

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, announced a combined €933,250 in funding to Fáilte Ireland to support regional and food tourism festivals throughout 2026. 

The Regional Festivals Fund (€623,250) allocation will support approximately 250 festivals across 31 local authorities. The funding represents an increase from 2025 levels. Each local authority is guaranteed a minimum of €10,000 to support local festival activity.

The Food Festival Fund (€310,000) is a new, dedicated fund specifically designed to enhance food-focused festivals and Ireland’s culinary tourism offering. Every local authority will receive an additional €10,000 specifically to support established food festivals that contribute to local economies. 

Several major festivals have already begun preparations or opened ticket sales for the 2026 season: 

  • Waterford Festival of Food: Tickets are currently on sale for what is expected to be its most expansive programme to date.
  • Ballymaloe Festival of Food: Scheduled for 17 May 2026 at the Ballymaloe Grainstore, Midleton, Co. Cork. This premier event features world-class chefs and seasonal Irish cooking.
  • Donegal Festival of Food and Craft: Taking place at Oakfield Park, Raphoe, on 4 May 2026, focusing on local produce and craftsmanship.
  • WellFest Dublin: Europe’s largest outdoor health and wellness festival, held 9 May 2026 at IMMA, which includes live cooking demos and expert nutrition advice. 
See also  Call for upgrades at Portumna park after Coillte drops masterplan

This announcement is part of a broader strategy, following the Strategic Tourism Festival Investment Scheme which awarded €4.4m in 2025 to support nationally significant festivals over a three-year period (2026–2028)

Ireland’s Festivals

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

Happening this month

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

See also  Meitheal 2026 opens in Killarney today as 267 buyers from 17 countries meet 402 sellers

Related posts:

Tracy Kelly Mayor of Belfast1000 volunteers sign up for Fleadh Cheoil na Eireann in Belfast Ana Luis Tourism Ireland’s Trade Partnership Manager FranceTourism Ireland hosts ‘Lunch & Learn’ events in Lyon, Rennes, and Nantes Waterford to open world’s largest exhibition of cuckoo clocks on 27 March Eileen Coleman of LImerick TourismLimerick Greenway opens end-to-end digital tour.
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.