Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
PortMiami sets new daily passenger record

PortMiami has reported that November 30 was the busiest day in its history withten cruise ships and over 75,000 passengers.

The port recorded 75,201 guests travelling through the terminals. Seven cruise lines operated from Miami that day. The ships included the Azamara Onward, the Carnival Celebration, the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Sunrise, the Celebrity Beyond, the MSC Divina, the Norwegian Aqua, the Independence of the Seas, the Symphony of the Seas and the Scarlet Lady.

The port hosted over 8.5m guests during the 2025 fiscal year, making it the second busiest cruise port in the world after Port Canaveral.

