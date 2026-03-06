Qatar Airways opens temporary mini hubs in Muscat and Riyadh as Doha remains closed

Qatar Airways has temporarily established makeshift operational bases in Muscat, Oman, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of emergency measures to repatriate thousands of stranded passengers amid the ongoing closure of Qatari airspace due to regional security tensions involving missile attacks on Doha.

The airline’s primary hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha remains grounded for regular passenger services since late February, with no immediate resumption date confirmed beyond an expected update on Friday. To address the backlog, Qatar Airways has relocated a limited number of aircraft, pilots, and crew to Muscat International Airport, effectively creating a temporary mini hub there. From Muscat, the carrier commenced operations on 5 March with relief flights to key European cities including London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam. These services aim to facilitate the evacuation of travellers who have made their way overland from affected areas in the Gulf, particularly those originally booked via Doha.

In Riyadh, a smaller scale arrangement sees one or more aircraft positioned to operate outbound flights, starting with services to Frankfurt. This limited Riyadh operation provides an alternative exit point for passengers stuck in Saudi Arabia or nearby regions following widespread airspace disruptions across the Middle East.

Industry observers describe these setups as ad hoc and crisis driven rather than part of a premeditated long term strategy to develop permanent mini hubs. Qatar Airways has maintained strong expansion in Saudi Arabia through increased frequencies to cities such as Jeddah and Riyadh, alongside new routes to Hail, Abha, and NEOM in recent months, but these focus on enhancing connectivity via the Doha hub rather than establishing independent bases. Similarly, longstanding codeshare arrangements with Oman Air have bolstered links to Muscat without indications of Qatar Airways seeking to shift significant hub functions there under normal circumstances.

Passengers are urged not to travel to Muscat or Riyadh without prior confirmation from the airline, as capacity remains severely restricted and prioritised for those directly contacted with bookings. The developments highlight the vulnerability of concentrated hub models in volatile regions, prompting temporary decentralisation to maintain some connectivity and support repatriation efforts estimated to involve substantial logistical costs in the millions of euros.