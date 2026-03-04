Repatriation flights begin form Dubai this morning as Ireland to bring 200 home tomorrow

European governments have accelerated efforts to bring home citizens stranded in Dubai and other Gulf hubs as limited flight operations resumed under strict safety protocols.

With airspace restrictions still in force across much of the Middle East following recent regional tensions, several countries activated dedicated repatriation flights to extract nationals unable to depart on commercial services.

Ireland confirmed that a charter flight organised through the Department of Foreign Affairs would depart Dubai International Airport within the next 48 hours, prioritising vulnerable passengers including families with young children and those requiring medical assistance.

The Irish operation, coordinated with local authorities and airline partners, aimed to accommodate up to two hundred citizens and residents holding Irish passports or valid residency documents.

France foreign ministry has secured slots for two Air France repatriation services from Dubai, with the first aircraft already airborne carrying approximately 300 French nationals and eligible family members.

Germany announced that Lufthansa would operate a dedicated repatriation flight from Dubai later today, expected to board around two hundred and fifty German citizens after stringent security screening.

England disclosed that a Royal Air Force supported charter would leave Dubai tomorrow morning, focusing on British passport holders and dual nationals who registered with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Spain and Italy reported similar arrangements through their respective foreign ministries, with Iberia and ITA Airways providing aircraft for combined flights that would depart in the coming days. Belgium and the Netherlands coordinated a joint repatriation effort utilising a Brussels Airlines charter, scheduled to collect passengers from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Austria confirmed that Austrian Airlines would run one repatriation service from Dubai on 5 March, while Portugal activated a TAP Air Portugal flight for its nationals.

Across these operations costs remained covered by the respective governments where necessary, with passengers advised to contact their embassies for registration and boarding details. Airlines continued to offer full refunds or rebooking options for cancelled commercial tickets, and passengers received instructions to remain in their hotels until directly contacted.

Authorities stressed that the situation could change rapidly depending on further developments in regional airspace availability, urging those affected to monitor official government channels for the latest guidance.