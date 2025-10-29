Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Royal Caribbean reveals plan to open Beach Club in Santorini

Royal Caribbean reveals plan to open Beach Club in Santorini

0
By on Afloat

Royal Caribbean Group has revealed plans for Royal Beach Club Santorini, its first in Europe, scheduled to open summer 2026 for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises guests.

The club offers Aegean beach culture alongside island exploration including Oia villages and Fira shops, cafes, art galleries. The move is part of an expanding portfolio from two to eight land-based destinations by 2028, following Bahamas launch in December. The line says this creates balanced authentic experience with signature service.

Jason Liberty shared “expanding our Royal Beach Club Collection to include Santorini – one of the world’s most popular and beautiful locations – is a bold step forward in growing our vacation portfolio from two to eight by 2028, giving guests more ways to have unforgettable experiences with us.”

Michael Bayley shared “Santorini is an incredible destination that our guests love to explore, and with this new beach club, we are able to bring the best of what the island has to offer with the signature service Royal Caribbean is known for.”

Michael Bayley Eoghan Corry
Michael Bayley CEO of Royal Caribbean with Eoghan Corry
See also  Royal Caribbean Increases guidance on back of booming sales

Related posts:

Torstein Hagen of Viking cruisesRaising the water level: Viking names NINE new rivercruise ships at ceremony in Basel Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean to deploy four ships to Alaska for 2027 season Felix Eichhorn President of AIDA cruisesAIDA Cruises launched 300 cruises for 2027-28 winter season Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas reveals new family attractions
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.