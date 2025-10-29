Royal Caribbean reveals plan to open Beach Club in Santorini

Royal Caribbean Group has revealed plans for Royal Beach Club Santorini, its first in Europe, scheduled to open summer 2026 for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises guests.

The club offers Aegean beach culture alongside island exploration including Oia villages and Fira shops, cafes, art galleries. The move is part of an expanding portfolio from two to eight land-based destinations by 2028, following Bahamas launch in December. The line says this creates balanced authentic experience with signature service.

Jason Liberty shared “expanding our Royal Beach Club Collection to include Santorini – one of the world’s most popular and beautiful locations – is a bold step forward in growing our vacation portfolio from two to eight by 2028, giving guests more ways to have unforgettable experiences with us.”

Michael Bayley shared “Santorini is an incredible destination that our guests love to explore, and with this new beach club, we are able to bring the best of what the island has to offer with the signature service Royal Caribbean is known for.”