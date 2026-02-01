Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair launches cabin crew recruitment drive in eight counties
Jade Kirwan of Ryanair
Jade Kirwan of Ryanair

Ryanair launches cabin crew recruitment drive in eight counties

0
By on Aviation

Ryanair has confirmed a major recruitment initiative for cabin crew positions at its Dublin base, with ten regional events scheduled across Ireland in February to fill around 100 roles ahead of expanded operations in summer 2026.

The airline aims to support its long-term target of carrying 300 million passengers by 2034, driven by demand for affordable fares, broad route coverage, and reliable service. Events take place in hotels in counties including Louth, Meath, Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Wexford, and Kildare, starting from Drogheda on 4 February and concluding in Naas on 18 February, with no prior experience required as full training occurs in February and March.

See also  Ryanair reveals summer 2026 schedule for Norwich Airport

Candidates receive competitive salaries, progression opportunities with pay rises, uncapped sales bonuses, and unlimited discounted flights, alongside an industry-leading roster of five days on and three days off. A €2,000 joining incentive, paid in instalments, applies to those who join a course before summer 2026. The recruitment targets individuals considering career changes, returns to work, or roles in customer service and aviation. Interested applicants can register online for event details.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Director of Communications, shared “We are delighted to announce 100 new cabin crew positions at our Dublin base to support our Summer 2026 operations. Successful candidates will benefit from an industry-leading roster of five days on followed by three days off, competitive salary packages, discounted travel, and the opportunity to fast-track their career within Europe’s largest airline. Register at careers.ryanair.com for more information and event details.”

See also  Air Passenger demand in 2025 was highest in history – IATA

Related posts:

Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Ryanair cuts 5 aircraft and 1m seats from Austria’s summer 2026 flight schedule doe to €12 tax Diogenes QuinteroColombian air crash claims all 15 lives on SATENA flight: these are the names of the deceased Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz AirWizz air revenue up 10pc in three months to December with 33 aircraft still grounded due to P&W engine issues Campbell Wilson CEO of Air India.jpgAir India launches new Boeing 787-9 with temporary seating restrictions
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.