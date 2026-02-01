Ryanair launches cabin crew recruitment drive in eight counties

Ryanair has confirmed a major recruitment initiative for cabin crew positions at its Dublin base, with ten regional events scheduled across Ireland in February to fill around 100 roles ahead of expanded operations in summer 2026.

The airline aims to support its long-term target of carrying 300 million passengers by 2034, driven by demand for affordable fares, broad route coverage, and reliable service. Events take place in hotels in counties including Louth, Meath, Laois, Offaly, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Wexford, and Kildare, starting from Drogheda on 4 February and concluding in Naas on 18 February, with no prior experience required as full training occurs in February and March.

Candidates receive competitive salaries, progression opportunities with pay rises, uncapped sales bonuses, and unlimited discounted flights, alongside an industry-leading roster of five days on and three days off. A €2,000 joining incentive, paid in instalments, applies to those who join a course before summer 2026. The recruitment targets individuals considering career changes, returns to work, or roles in customer service and aviation. Interested applicants can register online for event details.

Jade Kirwan, Ryanair’s Director of Communications, shared “We are delighted to announce 100 new cabin crew positions at our Dublin base to support our Summer 2026 operations. Successful candidates will benefit from an industry-leading roster of five days on followed by three days off, competitive salary packages, discounted travel, and the opportunity to fast-track their career within Europe’s largest airline. Register at careers.ryanair.com for more information and event details.”