Stena & Irish Ferries to share Dublin-Holyhead & Rosslare-Pembroke routes during dry dock

Johan Edelman of Stena Line

Stena Line has unveilled a temporary agreement with Irish Ferries, effective from 20 November to 04 December 2025, to share freight and passenger space on Dublin-Holyhead and Rosslare-Pembroke routes.

The collaboration ensures service continuity during vessel dry-docking and planned maintenance at Fishguard Port.

Stena Line will operate the Dublin-Holyhead route, allocating space for Irish Ferries customers, while Irish Ferries will accommodate Stena Line customers on the Rosslare-Pembroke route.

Stena Line personnel will assist customers at Pembroke Port during this period. The agreement supports Stena Line’s commitment to operational resilience and service quality across the Irish Sea.

Johan Edelman shared: “We’re delighted to announce this temporary operational model that safeguards continuity of service for our freight and travel customers during essential maintenance and upgrades to our vessels. Our customer’s needs are always first and foremost in our minds; therefore, we are delighted that the development of this model has been possible.”