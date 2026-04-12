Tens of thousands of beds return to tourism as 630 hotels released from government contracts

Contracts ended in 2024: 420

Contracts ended in 2025: 195

Contracts ended in 2026 (to date): 25

Remaining contracts: 531 (approx. 22,450 beds)

The release of government contracts for hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs used to accommodate people from Ukraine has continued in advance of the busy 2026 summer season.

As of early 2026, 531 contracts remain in operation across Ireland. These provide capacity for approximately 22,450 beds in hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs. So far in 2026, 25 contracts have ended, following 195 ended in 2025 and 420 in 2024. These closures have released thousands of beds back to their original or alternative tourism use.

In Kerry alone, more than 90 contracts providing accommodation for Ukrainians have now closed. Many hotels in the county have returned to normal tourism operations.

In Clare the number of contracts has fallen sharply from 31 contracts (2,610 beds) at the end of February 2025 to 18 contracts (1,041 beds) by February 2026. This has freed over 1,500 tourism beds, with 13 hotels now back in full tourism use. Local hoteliers expect a significant economic boost in 2026 from the increased supply.

Nationally, around 12,000 to 15,000 beds returned to tourism use in 2024–2025, with further releases continuing in 2026.

Minister of State Colm Brophy has confirmed the Government wants a continued reduction and eventual elimination of hotel contracts for Ukrainian accommodation. This allows properties to revert to serving visitors and supporting local tourism economies.

The Department of Justice has stated that some contracts end because of reduced overall need, provider decisions to terminate, or other operational reasons. Properties that exit contracts can return to private use, student accommodation or, most commonly, tourism and hospitality.

The gradual return of these beds is welcomed by the tourism industry. It helps ease capacity pressure, particularly in popular destinations, and supports recovery in occupancy and revenue. Many hotels that have come back online are already welcoming guests for the 2026 season.

The process is continuing gradually, with no fixed date for complete phase-out of all remaining contracts. Vulnerable individuals continue to receive support through other arrangements.

This ongoing release of hotel capacity marks a positive step for Ireland’s tourism and hospitality sector as it prepares for the busy 2026 season.