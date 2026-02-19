Tipperary council has no plans to purchase the Damer Court Hotel

Tipperary County Council has confirmed no plans to purchase the Damer Court Hotel in Roscrea despite spending €150,000 on a feasibility study.

The former Grants Hotel closed over a decade ago and proposals for a community hotel emerged amid earlier local controversies. The study identified three options with one deemed loss-making due to layout issues and the others requiring between €5.5m and €7.6m in investment while attracting an operator remains challenging.

Minister Dara Calleary revealed that the property stays privately owned with decisions on sale timing and future use resting with the owner. Tipperary County Council stated the feasibility study now appears publicly on its website for potential investors. Local representatives criticised the lack of progress after election promises and expressed frustration over mixed messages surrounding the site.

Dan Harty shared “We have heard a lot of promises and seen little delivered regarding the purchase of the former Grant’s Hotel and the most recent statement on the matter by Minister Calleary sees the government distancing themselves from any responsibility by passing the buck to Tipperary County Council. The response from the council was clear – Tipperary County Council does not have any plans to acquire this site.”

Mark Connolly shared “Tipperary County Council still has no plans to purchase the hotel in Roscrea, what it did commit to doing was to get Department funding is to do that feasibility study, and that will be made available to any potential future investors.”