Tourism Ireland hosts ‘Lunch & Learn’ events in Lyon, Rennes, and Nantes

Tourism Ireland has hosted Lunch & Learn events in Lyon, Rennes, and Nantes with nine tourism enterprises from Ireland.

The events included presentations about Ireland and networking opportunities.French travel agents and tour operators attended to learn about Ireland’s offerings. The aim focused on inspiring professionals to secure business for 2026.

Ana Luis shared “We are delighted that so many key French travel agents and tour operators are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Lyon, Rennes and Nantes this week. Our roadshow is a valuable platform for our partners from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services, to ensure they win a greater share of the travel agents and tour operators’ business for 2026 and beyond.”