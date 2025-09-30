Tourism Ireland hosts 15 tourism enterprises at IFTM Top Resa in Paris

Tourism Ireland showcased Ireland at IFTM Top Resa in Paris, a key travel trade show, with 15 Irish tourism enterprises.

The event facilitated 675 meetings with French tour operators and travel agents to secure business for 2026. Aer Lingus operates 89 flights from ten sources in France to Ireland’s airports, supporting tourism growth.

Ana Luis of Tourism Ireland shared: “it is great to be here at IFTM with 15 partners from Ireland who will be meeting with tour operators and travel agents from all over France to negotiate on 2026 and beyond. 675 meetings will take place on the stand this week and this will bring incredible and valuable tourists to the island of Ireland.”

Yvonne Muldoon of Aer Lingus shared: “The next few days are going to be extremely busy. We have an action-packed diary of over 30 meetings scheduled with all our key strategic partners who partner with Aer Lingus flying into Ireland. This year for 2026, we have over 89 flights operating from France into Ireland and that’s covering over 10 destinations. So the next few days are going to be very busy in terms of contracting that business for 2026.”

Geri Martin of the Chocolate Manor in Castle Rock shared: “It’s so lovely to be at IFTM for the first time this year and we’ve seen a real growth in French visitors .”