Tuesday’s SNCTA three day strike estimated to hit 125k passengers

The Syndicat National des Contrôleurs du Trafic Aérien, representing 70pc of French air traffic controllers, has threatened to strike from 7 to 10 October 2025, citing salary erosion and governance issues.

The DGAC will issue daily flight cancellation guidance starting 5 October. In July 2025, similar strikes cancelled 3,000 flights, costing €120m. Ryanair expects to lose 700 flights and 125,000 passengers. Airlines like EasyJet and British Airways prepare for disruptions, offering rebookings and refunds.

The strike by French air traffic controllers is scheduled for 7 to 10 October 2025. The DGAC will provide daily flight cancellation instructions from 5 October.

Previous strikes in July 2025 cancelled 3,000 flights, costing €120m. Ryanair anticipates 700 flight cancellations, affecting 125,000 passengers.

EU regulations ensure refunds or rebookings for affected passengers.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair CEO, shared: “These strikes are a barrier to the single market for air travel, and we call on Ursula von der Leyen to shield overflights or step down.”