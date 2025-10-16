Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Viking takes delivery of two ships, Viking Honir and Viking Thoth

Viking takes delivery of two ships, Viking Honir and Viking Thoth

0
By on Afloat

Viking has taken delivery of two ships, Viking Honir and Viking Thoth on 15 October 2025, with Honir’s ceremony in Basel, Switzerland, and Thoth’s at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt. Honir, hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, will sail Rhine, Main, and Danube itineraries including Passage to Eastern Europe and Christmas on the Rhine.

Thoth, hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, is designed for Nile River’s Pharaohs and Pyramids route, identical to Viking Osiris and others. Viking’s orderbook includes 23 river ships by 2028 and 10 ocean ships by 2031, reaching 112 river and 23 ocean/expedition vessels. The ships feature Scandinavian design with Aquavit Terrace and two-room suites.

See also  Storm delays four cruise ships in New York

Torstein Hagen shared: “We are proud to welcome the Viking Honir and the Viking Thoth to our growing river fleet. With the arrival of these elegant new ships, we are pleased to offer even more curious travelers the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most iconic waterways in Viking comfort.”

Related posts:

RE Waydelich from CroisiEuropeCroisiEurope to celebrate 50th anniversary with two new ships Michael Goh CEO of StarCruises and Dream CruisesDream Cruises reveals 2026-27 itineraries from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka Jason Liberty of Royal CaribbeanRoyal reveals Radiance & Brilliance to replace Rhapsody & Vision in Puerto Rico in 2026-27 Conor-Mowlds of Port `of Cork, chair of Cruise IrelandBere Island, Schull & Kinsale among villages which hosted cruise ships during 2025 season
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.