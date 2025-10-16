Viking takes delivery of two ships, Viking Honir and Viking Thoth

Viking has taken delivery of two ships, Viking Honir and Viking Thoth on 15 October 2025, with Honir’s ceremony in Basel, Switzerland, and Thoth’s at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt. Honir, hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, will sail Rhine, Main, and Danube itineraries including Passage to Eastern Europe and Christmas on the Rhine.

Thoth, hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, is designed for Nile River’s Pharaohs and Pyramids route, identical to Viking Osiris and others. Viking’s orderbook includes 23 river ships by 2028 and 10 ocean ships by 2031, reaching 112 river and 23 ocean/expedition vessels. The ships feature Scandinavian design with Aquavit Terrace and two-room suites.

Torstein Hagen shared: “We are proud to welcome the Viking Honir and the Viking Thoth to our growing river fleet. With the arrival of these elegant new ships, we are pleased to offer even more curious travelers the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most iconic waterways in Viking comfort.”