Viking to bring six ships to Europe for winter 2027-28

Viking revealed that six ships will operate winter itineraries in Europe during the 2027-28 season, covering Northern Europe and the Mediterranean. The fleet includes the Viking Libra and Viking Astrea, set to enter service in 2026 and 2027, respectively, using hydrogen power.

Six Viking ships will sail in Europe during winter 2027-28. A 12-night “In Search of Northern Lights” itinerary sails from the UK to Scandinavia. Other ships, including Viking Jupiter, will sail to South America, while Viking Mars, Viking Sea, and Viking Sky cover the Caribbean. The Viking Vesta offers a 142-night world cruise from Port Everglades.

Viking Libra and Viking Astrea use hydrogen power. Northern Lights itinerary covers Scandinavia. Viking Jupiter sails to South America, others to the Caribbean. Viking Vesta’s world cruise visits 62 destinations in 31 countries.