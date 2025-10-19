Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Virgin Voyages hosts celebration for arrival of Brilliant Lady in Miami

Virgin Voyages hosts celebration for arrival of Brilliant Lady in Miami

0
By on Afloat

Virgin Voyages hosted a celebration for over 2,000 guests at Miami on October 16, 2025, to mark the Brilliant Lady arrival.

Attendees included DJ Khaled, Swae Lee, Polly Brindle, Agustina Palma, Lilimar Hernandez, Kiki Barth, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen, plus journalists, influencers and 1,000 First Mates.

Guests viewed the premiere of Red Hot, a production with Spice Girls, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, Queen, The Killers and Sex Pistols tracks, plus archival footage of Sir Richard Branson.

Experiences encompassed Up With A Twist supper club, Secret Vintage wine tasting, The Stitch Up social club, Rojo Spanish eatery and Electric neon dance party.

See also  Crystal cruises reveals steel cutting date for first newbuild

Brilliant Lady sails Caribbean routes before Panama Canal transit to Los Angeles and Alaska in spring 2026, then unites with three sister ships in the Caribbean.

Virgin Voyages shared in a written statement: “The event was attended by more than 2,000 guests, including DJ Khaled, rapper Swae Lee, Selling Sunset’s Polly Brindle, actors Agustina Palma and Lilimar Hernandez and The Real Housewives of Miami stars Kiki Barth, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen.”

Related posts:

Thomas Mazloum CEO of Disney Cruise LineLaunch of Disney Adventurer postponed until March Charles Bud Darr CEO of CLIACruise Lines begin emailing customers about Hawaii’s new 11pc passenger tax Harry Sommer of NCLNew cruise line fees to include €46.50 for dining no-shows Michael Goh CEO of StarCruises and Dream CruisesDream Cruises reveals 2026-27 itineraries from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Melaka
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.