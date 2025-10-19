Virgin Voyages hosts celebration for arrival of Brilliant Lady in Miami

Virgin Voyages hosted a celebration for over 2,000 guests at Miami on October 16, 2025, to mark the Brilliant Lady arrival.

Attendees included DJ Khaled, Swae Lee, Polly Brindle, Agustina Palma, Lilimar Hernandez, Kiki Barth, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton and Larsa Pippen, plus journalists, influencers and 1,000 First Mates.

Guests viewed the premiere of Red Hot, a production with Spice Girls, Janet Jackson, David Bowie, Queen, The Killers and Sex Pistols tracks, plus archival footage of Sir Richard Branson.

Experiences encompassed Up With A Twist supper club, Secret Vintage wine tasting, The Stitch Up social club, Rojo Spanish eatery and Electric neon dance party.

Brilliant Lady sails Caribbean routes before Panama Canal transit to Los Angeles and Alaska in spring 2026, then unites with three sister ships in the Caribbean.

