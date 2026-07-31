Prepare for grounding: WestJet flight attendants could strike Sunday

WestJet and flight attendants agreed to an operational wind-down plan.

A strike could start as early as Sunday 2 August.

Passengers with flights 30 July-4 August can change or cancel free.

Ground pay remains the key stumbling block.

The airline operates over 600 flights per day, carrying 70,000+ passengers.

WestJet and the union representing 4,400 flight attendants have agreed to an “operational wind-down” plan should a strike go ahead as soon as Sunday 2 August. Unless a deal is reached, some flights could start to be grounded by Friday. The deal allows cabin crew working a flight when job action kicks off to complete the trip to its destination, with those unable to return to their home city receiving hotel accommodation for up to a week or a flight back to another Canadian city. The bargaining teams have conducted intense negotiations as a mandatory cooling-off period draws to a close.

WestJet says passengers with flights scheduled between 30 July and 4 August can make a one-time change or cancel with no fee. Travellers booked on WestJet Encore or code-share flights with partners such as Delta Air Lines will not be affected by a strike. Compensation for work done on the ground remains the key stumbling block, with the union stating the sticking point is unpaid work and how the wage is triggered. Air Canada flight attendants secured compensation for ground work that will climb to 70pc of their hourly rate for the hour before takeoff.

Even a brief shutdown would cost WestJetms of dollars during the peak summer travel period, said John Gradek of McGill University. The airline operates more than 600 flights per day, carrying over 70,000 passengers on some days. The union has held rallies across the country, including 250 WestJet flight attendants at the carrier’s Calgary headquarters. Customers whose flights are cancelled have the right to rebook free of charge on any airline, says Air Passenger Rights president Gabor Lukacs.

Alia Hussain, CUPE union chair, shared, “The sticking point right now for us is unpaid work and how our wage is triggered.”

John Gradek, McGill University aviation management professor, shared, “WestJet can’t afford a complete shutdown during their peak summer travel period.