Shore excursion: ITAA announces Royal Caribbean as headline sponsor for Irish Travel Industry Awards 2027

Irish Travel Industry Awards 2027 take place 21 January at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Royal Caribbean is the headline sponsor.

Travel Agency Awards are open to all licensed Irish travel agencies.

Supplier Awards voting is open to all agency staff.

Gerard Nolan stated Ireland is an important market for Royal Caribbean.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has confirmed that Royal Caribbean will be the headline sponsor of the 2027 Irish Travel Industry Awards, taking place in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, 21 January 2027. The awards, now firmly established as the premier event for the Irish travel trade, celebrate excellence, innovation and outstanding customer service across every sector of the industry. For the first time, the Travel Agency Awards are open to all licensed travel agencies in the Republic of Ireland, creating a more inclusive awards programme.

The Supplier Awards categories span all areas including air travel, tour operators, cruise lines, travel agency, tour operators, industry service providers, trade relations, technology and destinations. Voting has been expanded to allow all staff working in travel agencies licensed in the Republic to vote for their preferred suppliers, with each agency’s cumulative vote determining its final vote. The prestigious Contribution to the Travel Industry Award will honour an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the Irish travel sector.

Gerard Nolan, Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA at Royal Caribbean, stated the company is proud to support the awards and that Ireland continues to be an important market. Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, stated the awards acknowledge the expertise, innovation and commitment to customer service that drive the industry forward. Key dates include Travel Agency Awards entries opening 2 October and closing 30 November, with Supplier Awards voting opening 1 December and closing 21 December 2026.

Gerard Nolan, Vice President & Managing Director EMEA at Royal Caribbean, shared, “Ireland continues to be an important market for Royal Caribbean, and with the recent European debut of Legend of the Seas, we’re excited to build on our momentum by continuing to invest in the market and support the Irish travel trade.”

Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA, shared, “We are delighted to welcome Royal Caribbean as our headline sponsor for the 2027 Awards. As one of the world’s leading holiday brands and a long-standing supporter of the travel trade, they are an ideal partner for the Awards.”

Jennifer Callister, Royal Caribbean; Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA; and Maria Houricane, Business Exhibitions at the announcement

Jennifer Callister, Royal Caribbean; Clare Dunne, CEO of the ITAA; and Maria Hourican, Business Exhibitions Ltd.