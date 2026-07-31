Aer Lingus reveals half yearly loss of €34m as IAG reports ‘industry leading margin’

Aer Lingus reported an H1 operating loss of €34 million compared to an €80 million profit in H1 2025.

Passenger revenue declined 3pc while costs increased 8pc, despite passenger numbers rising 1.2pc.

The airline faces intense North Atlantic competition, elevated fuel costs, and increased seasonality.

A 6pc capacity reduction and organisation design changes are being implemented.

The airline aims to achieve a 12pc-15pc operating margin and is investing in Starlink Wi-Fi and Premium

Aer Lingus has reported an operating loss of €34m for the first half of 2026, a significant reversal from the €80m operating profit recorded in the same period of 2025. The airline’s second quarter operating profit of €69m contrasted sharply with a first quarter loss of €103m, illustrating the seasonal nature of the carrier’s profitability. This financial performance reflects a 3pc decline in passenger revenue alongside an 8pc increase in operating costs.

The airline has attributed the loss to multiple structural challenges affecting its operating environment. These include intensified competition on North Atlantic routes, elevated supplier and carbon costs, macroeconomic pressures on demand, a weaker yield environment, and increased seasonality of the business. The airline has faced significantly elevated fuel costs throughout 2026, with the impact exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East. The airline has also noted a reduction in passenger revenue despite a 1.2pc increase in passenger numbers.

In response to these challenges, Aer Lingus has outlined a transformation strategy focused on strengthening its operating margin. The airline recently announced a 6pc reduction in overall flying capacity and organisation design changes within head office functions, which are expected to affect up to 500 employees. The carrier has also committed to investing in customer experience improvements, including the rollout of high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi in 2026 and a planned retrofit of ten Airbus A330 aircraft cabins with Premium Economy in 2027. The airline aims to achieve and sustain a 12pc to 15pc operating margin over the medium term.

Lynne Embleton, Chief Executive of Aer Lingus, shared, “Aer Lingus is facing ongoing structural challenges in its operating environment, whilst also being impacted by elevated fuel costs, both of which are reflected in the H1 financials. The steps taken to accelerate the transformation of the business will assist in addressing the structural challenges by reducing cost, improving efficiency and improving operating margin.”

IAG reports ‘industry leading margin’ of 10.9pc

Aer Lingus parent International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) reported a resilient first-half performance for 2026, with revenue rising 1pc to €16,064m driven by strong travel demand across its diverse brand portfolio. Operating profit before exceptional items reached €1,757m, yielding an industry-leading margin of 10.9pc, though this was down from 11.8pc n H1 2025 due to higher fuel costs and capacity constraints linked to the Middle East crisis.

Luis Gallego, IAG Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the group’s strong fundamentals, including significant free cash flow of €2,905m, a robust balance sheet with net leverage at 0.6 times, and ongoing transformation benefits. The group maintained disciplined cost control, with non-fuel unit costs in line with guidance.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre increased 2.4pc IAG expects full-year operating margin within its 12 to 15pc target range, supported by transformation initiatives, strong demand, and recovery of around 60pc of higher fuel costs. Capacity (ASK) is now forecast to be flat for the full year compared with 2025. The group continues its shareholder returns policy, including dividends and excess cash distribution.