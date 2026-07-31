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Leah Talactac President of Viking Cruises
Leah Talactac CEO of Viking Cruises since May 14, 2026, succeeding founder Torstein Hagen as he transitioned to Executive Chairman

Water level mishap: Viking Ullur evacuated after running aground on Danube

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  • Viking Ullur evacuated after grounding on the Danube near Vidin.
  • Over 185 passengers and 50 crew were onboard.
  • Low water levels caused the incident.
  • Passengers were evacuated by Border Police patrol boat.
  • The ship’s itinerary included Serbia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary.

The Viking Ullur was evacuated after running aground on the Danube River at river kilometer 817 near Vidin in Northwestern Bulgaria, with over 185 passengers and 50 crew members onboard. The incident is linked to low water levels on the river, which have been disrupting cruise and shipping operations across the region for weeks. Local Border Police coordinated the evacuation process after Viking’s backup ship could not get close enough.

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After failed refloating efforts, guests were evacuated by a patrol boat from the Vidin Border Police Vessels Base. Passengers had to disembark due to low supply levels, as the Ullur was scheduled to visit Vidin to take on water and food. Passenger luggage was also being transferred, with Border Police stating the Ullur could stay stranded for an extended period depending on navigation conditions.

The 2019-built ship’s itinerary included destinations in Serbia, Romania, Croatia and Hungary. Various cruise lines are currently affected by low water levels on the Danube and Rhine rivers, including Avalon Waterways, Ama WaterWays and Riviera Travel River Cruises.

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