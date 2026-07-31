Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Aviation in RECESSION: IATA reports 1.7pc global passenger demand decline in June
Willie Walsh of IATA
Willie Walsh, CEO of IndiGo since July 1 2026, previously CEO of Aer Lingus October 2001 to October 2005, CEO of British Airways October 2005 to January 2011, CEO of IAG January 2011 to September 2020, DG of IATA April 2021 to July 2026.

Aviation in RECESSION: IATA reports 1.7pc global passenger demand decline in June

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Global passenger demand declined 1.7pc compared to June 2025.
  • International demand fell 0.9pc, domestic demand contracted 3.0pc.
  • European carriers saw 1.5pc growth, with Europe-Asia up 11.0pc.
  • Middle Eastern carriers saw a 14pc decrease in demand.
  • Domestic China fell 5.2pc and Japan fell 3.8pc.

IATA has released data for June 2026 showing total global passenger demand, measured in RPKs, declined 1.7pc compared to June 2025, with capacity decreasing 1.3pc year-on-year. International demand fell 0.9pc, while domestic demand contracted 3.0pc. European carriers saw a 1.5pc year-on-year increase in demand, with growth on the Europe-Asia corridor reaching 11.0pc, the fastest among all major international route corridors. Middle Eastern carriers saw a 14pc year-on-year decrease in demand with capacity falling 11pc.

See also  Irish trade partners experience MS Riviera Resplendence experience

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 0.4pc year-on-year increase in demand with capacity decreasing 1.1pc, as some carriers cut back on short-haul routes due to higher fuel prices. North American carriers saw a 1.0pc decrease in demand with capacity down 0.7pc. Latin American airlines achieved a 3.5pc increase in demand, while African airlines saw a 6.7pc increase. Domestic Brazil traffic was up 0.9pc, but all other major markets declined except Australia, with China down 5.2pc and Japan down 3.8pc.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, stated global demand was down 1.7pc largely due to domestic market declines in China, the US, and Japan, and weak but improving international demand for Middle East carriers. He noted stabilizing the Middle East and normalising oil supplies would improve prospects for airlines, economies, and societies worldwide.

See also  Airbus Spain workers reject pre-agreement but withdraw strike threat

Willie Walsh, IATA Director General, shared, “Global demand for air travel was down 1.7pc in June compared to 2025. This is largely due to domestic market declines in China, the US, and Japan, and weak but improving international demand for Middle East carriers.”

Related posts:

Willie Walsh of IATAIATA Reports 8.5pc global air cargo growth in June Willie Walsh of IATAGulf crisis boosts demand for air cargo – IATA Willie Walsh of IATAAviation back in recession with 2.2pc decline – IATA Anko van der Werff CEO of SASSAS places order for 18 Airbus A330-900 neo
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.