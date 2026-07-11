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Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air
Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air

Wizz Air to open bases at at Madrid Barajas and Valencia Manises

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  • Wizz Air to open bases at Madrid Barajas and Valencia Manises.
  • Two A321-200NX aircraft base at each Spanish airport.
  • Domestic services begin in late October 2026.
  • Madrid connects to four Spanish cities including Bilbao.
  • Valencia serves five destinations plus connections from Bilbao.

Wizz Air has announced plans to open bases at Madrid Barajas and Valencia Manises with domestic operations starting in late October 2026. The low cost carrier bases two A321-200NX aircraft at each airport. Routes include connections from Madrid to Bilbao, Asturias, Palma de Mallorca and Santiago de Compostela.

Valencia flights serve Bilbao, Asturias, Santiago de Compostela, Palma and Santander. A Bilbao to Málaga service operates without a local base. This marks Wizz Air entry into Spanish domestic flying. The expansion follows adjustments by other carriers in the Spanish market including a scaling back of Ryanair activities. Wizz Air market share in Spain is 3.5pc compared to Ryanair 19.8pc.

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