Uniworld reveals details of three ships to launch in 2028

Uniworld announced three new ships for 2028: S.S. Helen, S.S. Clara and Mekong Mystique.

The total Uniworld fleet will reach 22 ships.

S.S. Helen will sail the Danube with “Danube Grandeur.”

S.S. Clara will join the Rhine fleet.

Bookings for the 2028 season are now open.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has announced the debut of three new ships in 2028: the S.S. Helen, S.S. Clara and Mekong Mystique, bringing the brand to a total of 22 ships. The announcement builds on the momentum of the company’s recent fleet expansion with four new ships joining in 2027. Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO, stated the period is one of the most significant periods of investment and growth in Uniworld’s history.

The S.S. Helen will sail the Danube with a 15-day “Danube Grandeur” itinerary, drawing inspiration from European classical antiquity. The S.S. Clara will join the Rhine fleet, honoring Flemish painter Clara Peeters and debuting on “Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time.” The Mekong Mystique will expand Uniworld’s presence in Southeast Asia, sailing on “Timeless Wonders of Vietnam, Cambodia & the Mekong.”

Bookings for Uniworld’s 2028 season are now open. The S.S. Clara will feature interiors inspired by still-life paintings with vibrant florals and refined European craftsmanship. The Mekong Mystique draws inspiration from Indochine design.

Ellen Bettridge, President and CEO of Uniworld, shared, “This is one of the most significant periods of investment and growth in Uniworld’s history.”