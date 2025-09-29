Trending
Bere Island, Schull & Kinsale among villages who hosted cruise ships during 2025 season

Conor-Mowlds of Port `of Cork, chair of Cruise Ireland
Cork County Council harbours outside of Cobh recorded 25 cruise visits in the 2025 season, the highest to date, with first-time calls at East Cork towns Youghal and Ballycotton alongside West Cork sites.

Le Bellot from Ponant anchored in Kinsale on 8 May as the season’s opener with 184 passengers and 118 crew, later berthing in Youghal on 20 August for heritage tours and Ballycotton on 21 August for lighthouse visits and cliff walks.

Le Lyrial and Le Boreal from Ponant called at Kinsale in mid-May, carrying 617 passengers and crew combined, while Silver Wind from Silversea docked in Baltimore in May with 248 passengers and 239 crew for kayaking and town exploration.

Noble Caledonia’s Island Sky concluded the season with visits to Bere Island, Schull and Kinsale from 25 to 27 August, having earlier become the first cruise to Baltimore in the month with 90 passengers and 81 crew.

Hebridean Sky from Noble Caledonia visited Schull in mid-June with 93 guests and 80 crew, as council staff assisted at each call with maps, brochures and gift exchanges involving municipal district chairs.

Caroline Cronin shared “Approximately 4,000 cruise passengers are expected to visit Cork County Council’s harbours in 2025, contributing to the local economy and supporting our tourism industry, while showcasing what makes County Cork so special to a growing number of international visitors.”

