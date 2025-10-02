Camila and Matthew McConaughey named as godparents of the Star Princess

Princess Cruises revealed Camila and Matthew McConaughey as godparents of the Star Princess, debuting on 4th October 2025 in the Mediterranean.

The ship will sail roundtrip from Barcelona, then offer Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale starting 7th November 2025, followed by an Alaska season. Camila, founder of Women of Today, and Matthew, an award-winning actor, co-founded Pantalones Organic Tequila, featured in Princess Cruises’ cocktails.

The Star Princess will offer voyages in 2025, 2026, and 2027, now open for bookings. The McConaugheys’ involvement reflects their commitment to philanthropy and community, aligning with Princess Cruises’ values.

Camila and Matthew McConaughey shared, “We’re honored to be godparents of the Star Princess. With Princess, it’s not just a vacation; it’s time well spent, families and friends coming together, meeting new folks and making memories.”

Gus Antorcha shared, “We are delighted to have Camila and Matthew serve as the godparents of the Star Princess. Their passion for life, dedication to giving back and unmistakable charisma make them the perfect pair to christen our newest ship. With their signature warmth and spirit, Camila and Matthew embody the values that define Princess, and we are delighted to welcome them into our family in such a meaningful way.”