Carnival & AIDA revealed as top-performing brands in Carnival group

Josh Weinstein CEO of Carnival

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, has revealed Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises were the group’s top-performing brands during the third-quarter earnings call.

Only Carnival and AIDA have newbuilds on order, reflecting prioritisation of high-return brands. Several brands are yet to return to 2019 or peak performance levels, indicating growth potential. Costa Cruises sold ships during the pandemic, exited Asia, and transferred three ships to Carnival Cruise Line.

Most Carnival Corporation brands are achieving double-digit returns in 2025, with ongoing support for underperforming brands.

Josh Weinstein shared, “keep in mind, we have many other brands that are quickly progressing up the internal leaderboard. This year, the overwhelming majority of capacity will be at brands delivering double-digit returns. We have rationalised. We have rightsized many of our brands that needed rightsizing and the progress is good, and we’ll continue to support the brands that need a little bit more help than others to keep pushing up the ranks. I’m ecstatic that as amazingly as Carnival and AIDA have been doing over the last couple of years, they got to look over their shoulder because there’s some that are coming on fast.”