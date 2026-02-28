Galway council approves funding for Clifden railway revival

Galway City Council secured funding through a partnership with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to advance the Clifden Railway project.

The project moved from National Transport Authority remit to standalone status supported by URDF funding. Planning costs ranged between €700,000 and €800,000 due to required environmental and underwater surveys.

The scheme proposed new pedestrian and cycling links between Dyke Road and the University of Galway campus. The council contributed partial funding to progress the design phase and planning application preparation.

Derek Pender shared “the higher-than-usual estimate reflects the extensive environmental and underwater surveys required.”