Cruise ships adjust itineraries ahead of Hurricane Humberto

Hurricane Humberto

Cruise ship operators have modified schedules for a dozen vessels in response to Hurricane Humberto, which reached category four status on 27 September 2025 with winds of 130 miles per hour.

The storm formed northeast of the Leeward Islands on 26 September and moved northwest towards Bermuda, generating swells that extend to the Bahamas and northern Caribbean. A separate system, designated AL94 and forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Imelda, prompted further adjustments near the northwest Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean International announced changes to five ships. The

Star of the Seas, set to depart Port Canaveral on 28 September for an eastern Caribbean route, switched to a western Caribbean path that includes stops in Costa Maya, Roatan and Cozumel in Mexico. Pre-paid excursions for Perfect Day at CocoCay, St Thomas and St Kitts receive refunds within 14 business days.

The Liberty of the Seas, which left Cape Liberty on 27 September, omitted a planned visit to Bermuda and added a call at St Georges in Grenada.

The Freedom of the Seas, on a voyage from 25 September, rerouted from Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos to Cozumel.

The Enchantment of the Seas, departing Tampa on 27 September, moved from a Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay itinerary to western Caribbean ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel.

The Symphony of the Seas, which sailed from New York on 22 September, altered its course to include Canadian and New England destinations instead of southern stops, with passengers receiving 250 euro onboard credit.

Carnival Cruise Line reported adjustments for three vessels.

The Carnival Sunrise, which departed Miami on 25 September for the Bahamas, advanced its Half Moon Cay visit to 26 September and designated 27 September as a sea day.

The Carnival Venezia, en route from New York with a return scheduled for 29 September, shortened the sailing by one day and skipped a Bahamas port.

The Carnival Magic, on an 8-night southern Caribbean trip from 22 September out of Port Everglades, completed calls at St Thomas and San Juan on 26 and 27 September before proceeding with remaining stops.

Disney Cruise Line modified the Disney Wish itinerary from Port Canaveral, which began on 26 September. The vessel advanced its Castaway Cay visit to 27 September and cancelled the Nassau stop on that date, replacing it with a sea day.

The USA National Hurricane Center issued advisories on 28 September stating that Humberto would produce large swells along the US east coast through early October, though the storm centre remains distant from major cruise departure points. Cruise lines notified affected passengers by email and offered options under standard policies, which include refunds for cancelled excursions valued up to 500 euro per person in some cases. No cancellations of sailings occurred, and operators continue to track Humberto and Imelda for potential impacts on departures after 28 September.