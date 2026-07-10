DRAMA on Ryanair fight FR1879 Thessaloniki to Memmingen as passenger window shatters after take-off

A cabin window shattered on Ryanair flight FR1879 shortly after departure

Flight was from Thessaloniki to Memmingen

The aircraft reached 16,000 feet before descent.

Crew and passengers pulled the affected man back inside.

The flight landed safely after burning fuel.

One passenger received hospital treatment.

A Ryanair Malta Air Boeing 737-800 has returned to Thessaloniki after a cabin window shattered in flight.

The incident happened on flight FR1879 six minutes after departure while the aircraft climbed through 15,000 feet. Passengers and crew pulled a man back into the cabin after he became partially stuck in the broken window.

The aircraft descended to 6,000 feet to burn fuel for 30 minutes before landing safely at 04:09 UTC. It was airborne for just more than an hour.

The 61 year old Serbian passenger received hospital treatment for shock and friction burns. Oxygen masks deployed in the cabin.The flight originally headed to Memmingen. A replacement aircraft departed later the same morning. Ryanair confirmed one passenger requested medical assistance.

Social media and local descriptions of events suggested that a so-called uncontained engine failure may have occurred to break the window.