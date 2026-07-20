FESTIVALS in Ireland this week

Major festivals and tourism events in Ireland during or overlapping the week of July 20–27, 2026:

Ballinrobe Festival (Co. Mayo): Runs through July 18–26, 2026. Community festival with races, music (tributes, trad), dances, markets, and a finale like the Queen of the Lakes event.

Boyle Arts Festival (Co. Roscommon): Continues until July 25, 2026 (started mid-month). Music, drama, comedy, art trails, exhibitions, talks, and family events in a charming town setting.

Boyne Music Festival (Meath/Louth, e.g., Drogheda, Slane): Around July 22–26, 2026. Focuses on classical/chamber music with concerts, poetry, workshops, family events, and performances in historic venues like Townley Hall and Slane Castle.

Dublin Liberties Festival: July 20–26, 2026. One of Dublin’s oldest community festivals (since 1970), with family-friendly events, arts, music, history walks, sports, multicultural activities, and local heritage celebrations in the historic Liberties area.

Emo Forest Fest (Co. Laois): July 23–25 or 24–26, 2026. Boutique music and arts festival with indie, rock, folk, family activities, food, and a scenic forest setting. Features big names and a relaxed vibe.

Enniscrone Black Pig Beach Music Festival / Black Pig Festival (Co. Sligo): July 23–26/27, 2026. Coastal festival with live music (folk, country, etc.), beach activities, family fun, markets, food, and seaside atmosphere on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Galway International Arts Festival (Galway): Continues until July 26, 2026 (started mid-month). Major multi-arts event with theatre, music, street performances, visual arts, and spectacles, transforms the city.

Sligo Jazz Project (Sligo): July 21–26, 2026. A vibrant jazz festival and school with concerts, sessions in pubs, workshops, and international artists, perfect for music lovers.

Ulster Fleadh (Warrenpoint, near Newry): Until July 26, 2026. Major traditional Irish music, dance, and cultural festival (Comhaltas) with competitions, performances, and community vibe.

Waterford Heat Wave Festival: July 24–25, 2026. Two-day music event at RSC Stadium with live bands, DJs, tributes (e.g., Queen, Bon Jovi), and headliners like Moncrieff, family-oriented with rising local acts.

Wexford Art in the Open: July 25–August 3, 2026 (overlaps start). Plein air painting festival with artists working outdoors, exhibitions, and community art events across Wexford.

July is peak summer tourism season, book accommodation and tickets early, especially in popular spots like Dublin, Galway, and Waterford. Events often mix free community activities with ticketed performances.

Ireland’s Festivals

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow