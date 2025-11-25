Four Azamara vessels complete transfer to RINA classification

Carol Cabezas CEO of Azamara cruises

All four Azamara vessels have completed transfer to RINA classification society. The transfer involved comprehensive documentation review and onboard surveys. Azamara selected RINA after evaluation of technical capabilities and global support.

Surveys were conducted by RINA teams across the United States and Europe. The process caused no disruption to guest operations or ship deployment.

Azamara CEO Dondra Ritzenthaler shared “Transitioning our four vessels into RINA class reflects our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and the highest standards of safety at sea.”

Minas Miliaras shared “The transition was executed seamlessly, without impacting our deployment or guest operations; a credit to the strong coordination between our team and RINA.”