Instagrammable LAOIS: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Rock of Dunamase: A ruined castle on a rocky hill offering panoramic views and dramatic stone structures ideal for capturing moody, historical photographs against a backdrop of rolling countryside.

Emo Court: A grand neoclassical mansion surrounded by formal gardens and a serene lake, perfect for elegant shots with symmetrical architecture and colourful flowerbeds.

Heywood Gardens: A beautifully designed garden with geometric patterns, a sunken lawn, and a charming fountain, providing a picturesque setting for detailed nature and architectural photography.

Stradbally Hall: A historic estate with a Georgian house and sprawling grounds, offering opportunities for stately home shots and peaceful landscape images.

Timahoe Round Tower: A well-preserved 12th-century tower with a striking doorway, set in a quiet village, ideal for capturing medieval Irish heritage in a tranquil setting.

Castle Durrow: A luxurious country house hotel with manicured gardens and a classic facade, perfect for photographing refined interiors and lush outdoor scenes.

Slieve Bloom Mountains: Rugged hills with walking trails and scenic viewpoints, offering sweeping vistas and natural beauty for landscape photography.

Abbeyleix Bog: A peaceful peatland with boardwalks and diverse flora, ideal for capturing serene nature shots and unique wetland textures.

Portlaoise People’s Park: A charming urban park with colourful flower displays and open green spaces, suitable for relaxed, family-friendly photo opportunities.

Ballyfin Demesne: A lavish country house with ornate interiors and expansive parkland, offering stunning backdrops for luxurious and timeless photographs

Instagrammable locations

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

County Laois:

Ireland’s county Laois offers a serene blend of historic sites and natural landscapes, with the Rock of Dunamase providing panoramic views from its ancient castle ruins. Emo Court’s elegant Georgian mansion and gardens offer a peaceful retreat, while the Slieve Bloom Mountains provide hiking trails through rolling hills. Laois is Ireland’s ninth smallest county by size (1,719 square km) and tenth smallest by population (91,877). Population peaked at 153,930 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 44,595 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Laois is Ireland’s 27th most visited tourist county with around 52,000 international visitors per year.

Introduction – Adventure – Anthem – Archaeology – Attractions – Awards – Birdwatching – Camping – Castles – Churches – Contact list – Cycling – Dining – Equestrian – Festivals – Fishing – Folklore – Gardens – Golf – Graveyards – Happening – Haunted – Highest – Hiking – History – Holy Wells – Hotels – Hotels top 8 – Hunting & shooting – Instagrammable – Itineraries – Largest town – Luxury – MICE – Movies – Music – Name – New – Novelists – Off the beaten track – Poets – Pubs – Quotes – Random Facts – Restaurant Awards – Sacred Places – Saints – Songs – Spas – Sports – Sunsets – Sustainable – Things to do – Towns – Video – Villages – Walking – Wanderlist – Weddings – Wild swimming – Writers – 1837 – 1846 – 1852 – 1909 – 1955 – 1980 –