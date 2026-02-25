Irish Hotels Federation elects Matt O’Connor as 41st president

The Irish Hotels Federation has elected Matt O’Connor as its 41st President to succeed Michael Magner.

Matt O’Connor served as Managing Director of the Mullingar Park Hotel for 23 years and held roles including Chair of the Midlands Branch and National Vice President. The sector represented over 900 businesses that employed 69,000 people directly and supported 270,000 livelihoods in tourism and hospitality.

The election occurred at a time when the industry faced mounting operating costs but anticipated growth from measures such as the restoration of the 9pc VAT rate on food services in July. Matt O’Connor outlined four pillars for his presidency that included strong representation, effective policy advocacy, sustainability acceleration and talent nurturing.

Matt O’Connor shared “It is an immense honour to lead the IHF as we work to ensure the right conditions are in place for the long-term development of our tourism industry. Our hotels and guesthouses are the heartbeat of Irish tourism and a primary driver of regional growth. This success is the result of thousands of talented, hard-working people who provide a world-class welcome every day. As we look ahead through 2026, we see clear reasons for optimism, including the restoration of the 9pc VAT rate on food services this July, the ambitious National Tourism Policy, and the commitment to addressing the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.”

Michael Magner hands over to Matt O’Connor