JUST BACK FROM: Granville Hotel in Waterford

Guests at the Granville Hotel step into a building that dates to the early 1700s, when the Newport family, merchants and bankers of Dutch origin, constructed it as their home on the banks of the River Suir. The structure passed to Philip Long, a Catholic merchant, before Thomas Meagher acquired it and raised his son Thomas Francis Meagher there, the future Irish patriot who designed the tricolour flag in 1848. Charles Bianconi purchased the property in 1832 and launched Ireland’s first public coach service from its doors, carrying passengers across the country. The house opened as a hotel in 1865 and remained in operation through the years until Liam and Ann Barry bought it in 1979 to restore and run it as a family business.

Visitors arrive at the four-star property in Waterford city centre to find 100 rooms equipped with antique furnishings, tea and coffee facilities, cable television, complimentary WiFi, and 24-hour room service. Classic rooms offer traditional decor with pastel or red bedspreads and wooden pieces, while king rooms feature individual designs and balcony rooms provide views over the quay. Penthouse suites include lounge areas and large en-suite bathrooms for added space. Staff greet arrivals with attention to detail, and the location places the hotel steps from the Viking Triangle, the House of Waterford Crystal, and the start of the Waterford Greenway.

The Thomas Francis Meagher Bar serves as a central spot with its whiskey and gin wall, where guests order drinks alongside light meals prepared by head chef Stephen Hooper and bar manager Ann Power. The Bianconi Restaurant delivers dinner menus with appetisers, main courses, and desserts, plus a four-course Sunday lunch option. Meeting rooms support business events, and the recent Trinity Room renovation accommodates gatherings with natural light and flexible layouts.

Michael Skehan took on the role of general manager in July 2022, bringing experience from Thomastown in County Kilkenny to oversee daily operations and guest services. Under his direction, the hotel maintains its focus on comfort and local connections.

Bookings open now for 2026 stays, when the hotel schedules additional events tied to Waterford’s tourism calendar, including packages linked to the extended Greenway cycling routes. Guests book from €122 per night for three or more consecutive evenings, with the same room options and dining selections available throughout the year.