Minister for Tourism Peter Burke to address ITIC conference in Kilkenny

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh CEO of ITIC

Resounding support for removing the Dublin Airport passenger cap and the restoration fo the 9pc Vat rate will be heard today at the annual conference of the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation conference, to take place at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm and will be moderated by broadcaster Dearbhail McDonald. Speakers include Minister for Tourism Peter Burke, Tourism Ireland chief executive Alice Mansergh, AIB chief executive Colin Hunt, ITIC chair Niall MacCarthy, former US ambassador Dan Mulhall, Fáilte Ireland chair Ruth Andrews, tech entrepreneur Mark Little, Dalata chief executive Dermot Crowley, hospitality expert Francis Brennan, English TV personality Timmy Mallett, Irish Heritage Trusts chief executive Anne O’Donoghue, and economist Jim Power, with 15 speakers confirmed in total.

The theme centres on resilience in an uncertain world. Discussions cover tourism performance, priorities, and policies ahead of Budget 2026. Sessions address macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. The conference precedes the budget by one week. Attendees hear about industry priorities and future prospects.

The aniticipated new national tourism policy will also likely be discussed as well as competitiveness, connectivity, and investment form key focuses. VAT reform, insurance, digital strategy, and destination marketing appear on the agenda.