MSC Poesia to be fitted with Yacht Club “ship within a ship” enclave

MSC Poesia is to be fitted with the MSC Yacht Club “ship within a ship” enclave during a 2026 refurbishment, adding 63 suites including connected family options and a 78 sqm Royal Suite with private outdoor shower and whirlpool.

Yacht Club features 24-hour butler and concierge service, a dedicated restaurant with refined menus and sommelier, plus a Top Sail Lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, live music and cocktails.

Private facilities include a sundeck with grill restaurant, bar and two whirlpools, alongside marble bathrooms, Nespresso machines, complimentary minibars and 24-hour room service in suites.

Upgrades encompass Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar restaurants, All-Stars Sports Bar, refreshed MSC Aurea Spa and enhanced MSC Gym Powered by Technogym. Post-refurbishment, MSC Poesia will sail seven-night Alaska itineraries from Seattle in summer 2026 to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, Juneau and Victoria, followed by Caribbean and Panama Canal voyages.

MSC Poesia was launched in 2008 and hosted the ITAA conference on a launch cruise from Dover into Cobh.