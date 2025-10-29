Cunard Queen Mary 2 to headline American Independence Celebrations

Cunard Queen Ma

Queen Mary 2 hosts NBC coverage for Sail4th 250 on 4 July 2026 in New York Harbor marking 250 years of American Independence.

Guests view over 100 vessels including 50+ tall ships from 30 nations parading from Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge past Statue of Liberty up Hudson River. Onboard features performances by John Josephm Vox Fortura, talks by historian Bill Miller and Dr. Seth Gopin.

Evening turn in harbor for Macy’s fireworks; voyage continues to Newport, Rhode Island and Halifax, Nova Scotia before New York return. Seven-night Independence Day Celebration Voyage departs round-trip New York 3 July 2026.

Liz Fettes shared given Cunard’s longstanding history bringing travelers through New York Harbor, we’re incredibly proud that the Queen Mary 2 will be part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations

Chris O’Brien shared with the Queen Mary 2 positioned alongside the Parade of Sail, this historic event now has the sense of prestige and international collaboration that we hoped for from the beginning