Riviera sign contracts for two new river ships in 2027 and 2028

Riviera cruise line has signed contracts for two new river ships, one for 2027 and one for 2028.

Names have not been chosen as yet for the new ships which will xpand the fleet to 16, including the Mekong South Asia operation.

Phil Hullah, Will Sarson and Robin Shaw briefed invited delegates at the naming ceremony for Riviera Radiance on the Danube in Budapest reporting 100pc growth in Ireland over the past twelve months.

The ocean cruise market exceeded the river cruising market by more than ten times, prompting a shift from large ships to smaller coastal and river vessels.

Phil Hullah shared “there is something super exciting to announce you all this morning and this isn’t anywhere else at this stage. We’re just signed contract contracts for two more new regions and ships, one for 2027 and one for 2028. The ocean cruise market is still more than 10 times the size of the river cruising market so it sort of feels like ocean to move from mammoth big ships to smaller ships and more coastal yet towards river cruise. There is there is an opportunity I feel there’s plenty of runway for growth and things like Celebrity getting involved in it just raises the profile of the sector.”