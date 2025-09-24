Royal Caribbean confirms Icon 5 for delivery in 2028

Royal Caribbean Group has signed a framework agreement with Meyer Turku to build Icon Class ships through 2036, confirming Icon 5 for 2028 delivery.

The agreement includes an option for Icon 7, alongside the previously confirmed Icon 6, subject to financing.

Meyer Turku has delivered Icon of the Seas (2024) and Star of the Seas (2025), with Legend of the Seas set for summer 2026.

Icon 4 is scheduled for delivery in 2027, continuing the partnership’s focus on innovative shipbuilding.

The agreement supports Finland’s economy, creating jobs and leveraging the country’s maritime expertise.

Jason Liberty shared: “As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class, and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036.”

Jason Liberty shared: “This is an exciting time for our company, and we are proud to launch this new stage in our history with our esteemed partners, Meyer Turku, the Finnish government, and the Finnish maritime cluster.”

Casimir Lindholm shared: “With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group and other key partners to build more Icon Class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade. I am extremely proud of the recognition that these orders bring to the skilled personnel at Meyer Turku and to the Finnish maritime industry expertise.”

Petteri Orpo shared: “This new framework agreement is excellent news for Finland. The longstanding collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and Meyer Turku will continue to have a significant positive impact on Finland’s economy, creating jobs across the country and energizing our unique maritime ecosystem.”

Sakari Puisto shared: “Our strong shipyards, industrial networks and leading research institutions around them, deliver innovative and sustainable world-class ships, making Finland an attractive destination for future investment.”