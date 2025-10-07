Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas reveals family

Jason Liberty of Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas offers family sailings starting July 2025, featuring 28 dining options like Royal Railway and Hollywoodland Supper Club.

Entertainment includes “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” AquaTheater shows, and over 20 bars and lounges. Onboard amenities feature six waterslides, seven pools, a rock-climbing wall, and a redesigned Playscape for children.

The ship will sail Western Mediterranean itineraries from Barcelona and Rome in 2026, visiting Rome’s Colosseum and Provence. In November 2026, it will offer Caribbean cruises from Fort Lauderdale, including stops in Aruba, Curacao, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Michael Bayley shared: “With the Legend of the Seas, we are bringing to life our most legendary vacation yet as we continue to push the boundaries with more of what guests know and love.”