Ryanair secures High Court Order against Edreams over access to trade inventory

Ryanair has obtained a High Court order against Edreams in Ireland.

Edreams has given a permanent undertaking to stop using TAD.

The order was made on 2 June 2026.

Approved partners such as Booking.com retain direct access to fares.

Ryanair restricts the platform to genuine bricks and mortar agencies.

Ryanair has secured a High Court order against Edreams in Ireland and the online agency has undertaken to stop accessing the Travel Agent Direct booking system. The court action followed unauthorised access to the platform designed for genuine bricks and mortar travel agents. Edreams agreed a permanent undertaking which the High Court enshrined in its order on 2 June 2026.

Ryanair maintains approved online travel agent partners such as Booking.com, Lastminute and Kiwi that comply with price transparency standards. These partners receive direct access to low fares through distribution agreements. Edreams continues to reject the same standards.

The order protects Ryanair passengers and ensures they receive the lowest fares from partner agents. Ryanair restricts TAD access to genuine physical agencies only. The airline has confirmed it will continue legal protection of its booking platforms.

Michael O’Leary shared “By agreeing to this High Court order Edreams has accepted that it cannot access Ryanair’s booking platform for traditional travel agents and that Ryanair is entitled to restrict access to this platform to genuine bricks and mortar agencies.”