Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Scandic plans investment in Irish Hospitality as it assumes management of Dalata portfolio

Scandic plans investment in Irish Hospitality as it assumes management of Dalata portfolio

0
By on Hotels & Beds
Jens Mathiesen
Jens Mathiesen CEO of Scandic hotels

Dalata’s new management company Scandic plans a scheme of investment across the group’s hotels in Ireland.

Scandic assumed operational responsibility for Dalata Hotel Group last Monday under a management agreement that covers 56 hotels with 12,219 rooms in Ireland and UK, with Scandic receiving 4pc of revenues as quarterly fee.

Dalata’s existing management team leads day-to-day operations with support from Scandic representatives. The acquisition values hotel operations at €500m, financed through cash and debt, following €1.4bn takeover by Pandox and Eiendomsspar.

Jens Mathiesen shared “I plan to enhance Dalata’s position in Ireland and England – and won’t put “any brakes” on the company’s growth.”

See also  Portmarnock Resort reports profit of €375,000

Related posts:

William Kirby GM of Portmanrock resortPortmarnock Resort reports profit of €375,000 Lar Power Kilkenny county managerLangton’s Hotel Kilkenny plans to expand Benoit Racle of Pullman HotelsPullman Hotels reveals global brand transformation across three brands Lynn McLaughlin GM of the Conrad DublinHERE are the winners in the World Luxury Travel Awards where Conrad Dublin won Irish category
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.