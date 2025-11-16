Scandic plans investment in Irish Hospitality as it assumes management of Dalata portfolio

Jens Mathiesen CEO of Scandic hotels

Dalata’s new management company Scandic plans a scheme of investment across the group’s hotels in Ireland.

Scandic assumed operational responsibility for Dalata Hotel Group last Monday under a management agreement that covers 56 hotels with 12,219 rooms in Ireland and UK, with Scandic receiving 4pc of revenues as quarterly fee.

Dalata’s existing management team leads day-to-day operations with support from Scandic representatives. The acquisition values hotel operations at €500m, financed through cash and debt, following €1.4bn takeover by Pandox and Eiendomsspar.

Jens Mathiesen shared “I plan to enhance Dalata’s position in Ireland and England – and won’t put “any brakes” on the company’s growth.”