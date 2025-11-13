Self Catering Federation prepares for dramatic week after annual conference

Minister Michael Healy Rae speaking at the Irish self Catering Federation conference in county Clare

The Irish Self Catering Federation is facing a week of legislative changes that could shut down the entire self catering industry even as it concluded its Annual Conference took place at Armada Hotel, Spanish Point, Co. Clare.

Minister Michael Healy-Rae addressed delegates on short-term rental sector future and urged rethink of legislative changes.

Fáilte Ireland told delegates of the details Short-Term Letting Register launching 20 May 2026 requiring unique STR number and planning compliance declaration.

Fiona Campbell MBE warned against following Scotland where restrictive regulations led to loss of half self-catering accommodation.

ISCF is calling for Grandfather Rule exemption for existing operators, two-year planning amnesty, RPZ threshold rise to 30,000, and fair register implementation.

Minister Michael Healy-Rae shared “We have a housing crisis, but you are not the problem – and neither are you the solution. If this goes wrong, it will be very hard to put the genie back in the bottle.”

Fiona Campbell shared “If Ireland follows Scotland’s footsteps, at least half of all self-catering accommodation could be lost.”

Charlie Reith shared “Run the Register for one to two years without an obligation for planning. In that time, collect data, assess the impact, and then refine the planning rules to include appropriate exemptions for existing operators.”