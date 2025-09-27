Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Star Princess delivered to Princess Cruises at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy

Star Princess delivered to Princess Cruises at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy

0
By on Afloat
Gus Antorcha president of Princess Cruises
Gus Antorcha president of Princess Cruises

Star Princess has been delivered to Princess Cruises at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The ship departs for an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona on 4 October 2025, followed by Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on 7 November 2025. Features include 30 dining and bar venues, The Sanctuary Collection, The Dome, The Arena, and Spellbound by Magic Castle.

Over 1,500 balcony staterooms offer panoramic views, with the ship sailing to Alaska in 2026 after a Panama Canal transit. The handover ceremony included Gus Antorcha, Star Princess captain Gennaro Arma, and Fincantieri executives.

Gus Antorcha shared: “Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet.”

See also  Celestyal to base two ships in Arabian Gulf for winter

Related posts:

Thomas Mazloum CEO of Disney Cruise Line‘Just three feet of clearance’ – newbuild Disney Destiny completes 40k conveyance down the River Ems Harry Sommer of NCLTwo cruise lines introduce no-show charges for specialty dining reservations across fleet Michael Heath CEO Aurora ExpeditionsAE Expeditions completes first biofuel trial on Sylvia Earle, using 100pc Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Gianni Onorato CEO of MSC CruisesMSC Cruises cancels MSC Euribia repositioning voyage due to Red Sea security concerns
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.