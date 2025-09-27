Star Princess delivered to Princess Cruises at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy

Gus Antorcha president of Princess Cruises

Star Princess has been delivered to Princess Cruises at Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

The ship departs for an 11-day Western Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona on 4 October 2025, followed by Caribbean voyages from Ft. Lauderdale on 7 November 2025. Features include 30 dining and bar venues, The Sanctuary Collection, The Dome, The Arena, and Spellbound by Magic Castle.

Over 1,500 balcony staterooms offer panoramic views, with the ship sailing to Alaska in 2026 after a Panama Canal transit. The handover ceremony included Gus Antorcha, Star Princess captain Gennaro Arma, and Fincantieri executives.

Gus Antorcha shared: “Today is a proud moment for Princess as we welcome the new Star Princess to our incredible fleet.”