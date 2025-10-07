Philadelphia hotels Hampton Inn & Sheraton face strike action

Anthony Capuano CEO of Marriott

Workers at Hampton Inn Philadelphia Center City-Convention Center and Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown began a strike on 5 October 2025, demanding better wages, pensions, and staffing conditions.

The strike follows a month-long action by workers at Hilton Americas-Houston, marking a broader push for improved labour conditions.

Employees cite inflation eroding their earnings, impacting their ability to support themselves and their families.

The action reflects ongoing challenges in the hotel industry regarding fair compensation and workplace standards. Negotiations continue as workers seek commitments from hotel management to address their concerns.

Francine Eason shared: “We need a real raise. Inflation has eaten up our wages. We deserve to be able to take care of ourselves and our families.”

The Trade Union representative shared: “It’s time for these companies to listen to our demands for fair wages and better working conditions.”