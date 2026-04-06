Tom Cleary granted permission for 43-bedroom hotel in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Dublin City Council granted planning permission to Chambers Properties Ltd for a 43-bedroom hotel.

The hotel faces onto Dame Street and Eustace Street in the Temple Bar area.

The project converts Shamrock Chambers from restaurant shop and office use to hotel use.

The revised scheme omits four bedrooms from the 2024 proposal.

One third-party submission objected to the hotel development.

Dublin City Council has granted planning permission to Tom Cleary for a new hotel in Dublin’s Temple Bar area.

Mr Cleary owns The Temple Bar in Dublin city centre. The council granted planning permission to Mr Cleary’s Chambers Properties Ltd for a 43-bedroom hotel that faces onto Dame Street and Eustace Street. Chambers Properties Ltd scheme involves the change of use of Shamrock Chambers which is a five-storey over-basement building that comprises a vacant restaurant, a shop and a vacant office.

It becomes a six-storey hotel. The ground floor of the new scheme at numbers 59, 60 and 61 Dame Street and numbers 1 and 2 Eustace Street is to provide retail cafe floor space. The decision reverses a refusal issued by An Coimisiún Pleanála in October 2024. The council planner report confirmed that the revised design of the new fifth floor level integrates more appropriately with both the building and the streetscape.

The council shared “the design of the additional storey has been reconsidered by the design team and is a softer intervention that respects the scale and character of the existing development as well as its position within a designated conservation area”.