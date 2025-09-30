Trending
TUI Cruises orders two ships for Marella Cruises in 2031 & 2032

Chris Hackney Director Marella Cruises
TUI Cruises signed a contract with Fincantieri on 29 September 2025 for two 160,000-ton cruise ships for Marella Cruises, to be delivered in 2031 and 2032. The ships, part of the InTUItion class, are sister vessels to Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow, powered by dual-fuel LNG and MGO engines.

The contract replaces a March 2025 Memorandum of Agreement, with a higher value but within the original financial threshold. The vessels will adhere to the latest environmental standards, supporting TUI’s sustainability goals.

Marella Cruises will maintain current operations with its existing fleet, continuing cooperation with TUI’s tour operator and airline. While TUI has withdrawn from the Irish charter market in 2025, Marella cruise charters will still operate utilizing a Manchester based aircraft.. 

Pierroberto Folgiero shared: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with the TUI Cruises brand, further enhancing our relationship both with TUI and Royal Caribbean. This contract reaffirms the trust built over the years and the successful cooperation already achieved with the first two InTUItion class ships.”

